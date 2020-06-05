When you cruise with Disney, you can expect there will be some sweet treats along the way. In honor of National Donut Day, we’ve got a recipe for a milkshake served with a donut on top! You can find this delicious treat at Sweet on You on board Disney Fantasy. It’s a popular spot for kids and adults alike during the ship’s weeklong itineraries in the Caribbean. You’re welcome to try any of the flavors, but we’re going to go home and make a chocolate fudge brownie milkshake ourselves!

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Milkshake

Milkshake Ingredients:

2 scoops Midnight Cookies and Cream ice cream

2 cups chocolate shake mix

Chocolate fudge brownie bites

Toppings:

Whipped cream

Chocolate sauce

Oreo cookies – chopped

Chocolate glazed donut

Directions:

1. Prepare the cup with chocolate sauce inside.

2. Blend ice cream, shake mix and brownie bites until smooth.

3. Pour milkshake into cup and top with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, cookies and donut.

New Ships on the Horizon for Disney

Disney Cruise Line has three brand new ships scheduled for maiden voyages in 2021, 2022, and 2023, though a delay due to COVID-19 is possible. The first of the three newbuilds, Disney Wish, will be the first in Disney’s fleet powered by liquid natural gas (LNG). The fifth ship from the family cruise line, Wish will feature iconic Disney character Rapunzul for the line’s signature stern decorations.