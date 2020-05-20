CRUISE RECIPE: Cunard Line Scones

I’m Hungry to Sail Again!

Let’s give midday lockdown a decidedly British accent with Afternoon Tea, that serene and elegant shipboard ritual that so many of us have come to love!

At 3:00 p.m., we’ll take out grandma’s china cups, brew fine coffees and teas (don’t even think about popping a pod into the Keurig) and stack a multi-tiered lazy Susan with a delectable choice of dainty crustless sandwiches, cakes, petit fours and, of course, buttery raisin-studded scones like these from Cunard Line….bloody hell, they’re good!

Cunard Line Scones Recipe

17 oz. all-purpose flour

1 oz. baking powder

4.5 oz. diced butter

3 oz confectioner’s sugar

4 eggs

4 ½ oz whole milk

2 oz. golden raisins

Directions

Cut the flour, baking powder, and sugar into the butter until it forms a breadcrumb-like consistency. Mix in the raisins.

Add three of the eggs and the milk until a dough forms.

Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth and leave to rest for 5 minutes

Roll out to three-quarters of an thick and use a 3” cookie cutter to form rounds. Place rounds on a tray lined with parchment paper.

Brush top of each scone with an egg wash of beaten yolk and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

Bake at 350°F for approximately twelve minutes.

-Judi Cuervo

Judi Cuervo is a New York City native who fell in love with cruising in 1976 during her first sailing aboard Carnival Cruises’ Mardi Gras. Twenty years later, she began her freelance cruise writing gig and, since that time, has covered mass market, ultra-premium, riverboat and expedition ships for regional, national and international publications as well as cruise websites.