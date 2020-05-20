fbpx

SEARCH

Windstar Cruises Announces Return Date
Cruise News
12 views
12 views

Windstar Cruises Announces Return Date

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 20, 2020
60 Views
May 20, 2020

CRUISE RECIPE: Cunard Line Scones

Scone Recipe

I’m Hungry to Sail Again!

Let’s give midday lockdown a decidedly British accent with Afternoon Tea, that serene and elegant shipboard ritual that so many of us have come to love!

At 3:00 p.m., we’ll take out grandma’s china cups, brew fine coffees and teas (don’t even think about popping a pod into the Keurig) and stack a multi-tiered lazy Susan with a delectable choice of dainty crustless sandwiches, cakes, petit fours and, of course, buttery raisin-studded scones like these from Cunard Line….bloody hell, they’re good!

Cunard Line Scones Recipe 

17 oz. all-purpose flour

1 oz. baking powder

4.5 oz. diced butter

3 oz confectioner’s sugar

4 eggs

4 ½  oz whole milk

2 oz. golden raisins

Directions

Cut the flour, baking powder, and sugar into the butter until it forms a breadcrumb-like consistency.  Mix in the raisins.

Add three of the eggs and the milk until a dough forms.

Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth and leave to rest for 5 minutes

Roll out to three-quarters of an thick and use a 3” cookie cutter to form rounds.  Place rounds on a tray lined with parchment paper.

Brush top of each scone with an egg wash of beaten yolk and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

Bake at 350°F for approximately twelve minutes.

-Judi Cuervo

Judi Cuervo is a New York City native who fell in love with cruising in 1976 during her first sailing aboard Carnival Cruises’ Mardi Gras. Twenty years later, she began her freelance cruise writing gig and, since that time, has covered mass market, ultra-premium, riverboat and expedition ships for regional, national and international publications as well as cruise websites.

Let us know your comments!
#################
<i>MSC Grandiosa</i>: The Name Says It All
Cruise Magazine
641 views
641 views

MSC Grandiosa: The Name Says It All

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 13, 2020
Orlando Ashford Stepping Down as President of Holland America Line 
Cruise News
6079 views
6079 views

Orlando Ashford Stepping Down as President of Holland America Line 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 12, 2020
5 Ways to Spend the Day in Ibiza
Cruise Tips
606 views
606 views

5 Ways to Spend the Day in Ibiza

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 12, 2020
The Mysterious Magic of the Venice Art Biennale
Cruise Magazine
332 views
332 views

The Mysterious Magic of the Venice Art Biennale

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 12, 2020

The Latest

Windstar Cruises Announces Return Date
Cruise News
12 views
12 views

Windstar Cruises Announces Return Date

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 20, 2020

One of the foremost small ship cruise lines in the industry announced their date for return following the pause in operation due to COVID-19. Windstar Cruises will…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions