CRUISE RECIPE:  Carnival’s Fruit Loops French Toast

Hungry to Sail Again

No question. We adults are going a little stir crazy during this global pandemic…but at least we have booze.

Think of the little kids: No friends to meet up with, no sports to play, no slides and swings and no trips to Disney World.

Why not put a smile on the little one’s face with a sweet treat—this fun and fruity dish served up at Carnival Cruise Line’s whimsical “Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast” starring The Cat in the Hat and friends?

It not nearly as cool as sailing aboard a Carnival “Fun Ship,” but for now it’ll have to do.

Carnival’s Fruit Loops French Toast

Ingredients

Brioche bread, 1 lb. loaf (or any bread, though brioche is preferred!)

3 cups Fruits Loops, slightly crushed

French Toast Batter

6 Whole eggs

1 cup sugar

½ tsp. Cinnamon

4 oz. Flour

¼ cup Milk

Directions

Slice the brioche bread into 1-inch thick slices. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, flour (reserve 1/4 cup of flour for later used to thicken batter), milk, and cinnamon until thick and smooth. Dip bread slices into the batter, letting them soak for 5 to 10 seconds on each side. Remove slices from batter with a slotted spatula letting excess batter drain off.

Place battered bread slices in skillet or non-stick pan and cook for about 3 minutes per side or until batter is set and golden brown. Transfer to a lined baking sheet and repeat with remaining bread slices. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place some of the crushed cereal into a shallow dish. Whisk reserved 1/4 cup of flour into batter to thicken it. Generously brush tops of French toast with thickened batter, then invert on to the shallow dish containing cereal, pressing lightly to help the cereal adhere. Repeat the process on the other side of each bread slice, remove from dish and place on a baking sheet, manually pressing additional cereal into any gaps.

Repeat with remaining bread slices, adding more crushed cereal to the baking dish as needed. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until batter is set and bottoms are lightly browned. Garnish with mint leaves and powdered sugar and serve alongside a fruit cup containing honey dew, watermelon, strawberry and pear slices or fruit of choice.