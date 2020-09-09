fbpx

Cruise Recipe: AmaWaterways' Black Forest Cake 

Evan Gove - September 9, 2020
Evan Gove
September 9, 2020

Cruise Recipe: AmaWaterways’ Black Forest Cake

One can hardly visit Germany without being tempted by its smorgasbord of iconic delicacies—many of which have been brought over and are now enjoyed throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But only in Deutschland can you enjoy bratwurst, schnitzel, German beer, and of course Black Forest Cake, in the most authentic of settings with recipes that may date back hundreds of years. 

Black Forest Cake is always a delicious treat, with its multiple layers of chocolate sponge cake, cherries, whipped cream and chocolate shavings on top.  After all, a cake isn’t just a cake when it’s been enjoyed for centuries. While those with a sweet tooth for the sinfully rich, sublimely delicious “gâteau” differ on where the cake got its original name — whether it’s named after the Black Forest mountains, the region’s specialty liquor or even the traditional costume worn by the local ladies—everyone agrees that it is one of Germany’s most iconic cakes.

On board AmaWaterways, the Black Forest Cake is a staple dessert enjoyed by guests cruising Germany’s wonderful rivers. If you’re interested in making your own version at home, follow the instructions below! 

Black Forest Cake Ingredients:

1 chocolate sponge cake 8 inches (ingredients below)
1.5 cups whipped cream
1 jar Luxardo or Maraschino Cherries
1 oz. Kirsch liquor
Chocolate shavings for decoration 

Sponge Cake Ingredients:

6 eggs
5 oz. sugar
5 oz. flour
1 oz. cocoa powder 

Preparation Method

For the batter beat the eggs and sugar until peaks form. Sift the flour and cocoa powder together in a separate bowl and then gently fold into the eggs and sugar. Pour the batter into a non-stick round cake pan and bake at 350 F° for 30 minutes. When the cake has cooled, remove from the pan. Slice the cake horizontally into three layers. Soak each layer with a mix of cherries with juice and Kirsch. Between each layer of cake, spread the fresh whipped cream and sprinkle with cherries. Top the cake with remaining whipped cream, chocolate shavings and cherries. 

Makes 8 servings.

