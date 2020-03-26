fbpx

SEARCH

<i>Zuiderdam</i> Crew Jam Out To Their Own Radio Station
Cruise News
627 views
627 views

Zuiderdam Crew Jam Out To Their Own Radio Station

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 25, 2020
119 Views
March 26, 2020

Cruise Memories: Just What We Needed

While we wait for cruising to come back into our lives, we’ve been asking cruising from all over the world to share their cruise stories from over the years. One story we received caught our eye for its message of hope, love, perseverance and the ability of a cruise to melt away the stresses of life. Agnes and William Milne had their perfect 50th wedding anniversary trip planned in 2018, but when their daughter fell ill, their vacation was pushed to the side. After months of uncertainty and lots of stressful decision making, it was a cruise that came to the rescue.

Here’s what Agnes and William shared with us, hopefully it inspires you and helps you plan #MyNextVacation! 

Just What We Needed

It was our 50th wedding anniversary in March 2018 and we decided to make it a year of travel.  Portugal for a month in March/April, B&B’s for the summer months; Niagara Falls (Abacot Hall) in May, Leamington (Duck Pond) in June, Meaford (Irish Mountain) in July, Picton (The Manse) in August then Italy (Amalfi, Capri, Florence, Venice) in September. 

Agnes & William Milne

We had booked Excellence Oyster Bay in Jamaica for December but disaster struck when our single adult daughter was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital on October 9th.  She was in ICU on three occasions, twice on full life support.  We were told she wouldn’t survive. My husband stayed home looking after the house and Jennifer’s little pug Paxton while I spent all day (and some nights) at her bedside. Jennifer proved them wrong and was released from hospital to our care January 16th.

It was an extremely stressful time, with serious decisions to be made constantly.  When Jennifer was ready to return home we truly needed a vacation.  By then the stay at Excellence Oyster Bay had increased in price by a whopping $1,000! A friend suggested a cruise but, after over 30 previous cruises (Celebrity & RCL) we felt we were over cruising. We ended up booking Regal Princess Western Caribbean and it was EXACTLY what we needed. After doing research on Cruise Critic we decided to leave our formal wear at home and eat in the buffet on formal nights. The only decisions I wanted to make were where and what to eat.  Even that decision was taken care of because the buffet was SO incredible we ate there EVERY night so that left only WHAT to eat. We didn’t even get off the ship and it was truly the most relaxing vacation ever. So glad we discovered Princess which is symbolic; we always referred to Jennifer as our Princess!

-Agnes & William Milne

READ: #MyNextVacation Cruise Stories From the Readers 

Share your cruise memories with us! Leave a comment below, or you can follow Porthole Cruise Magazine on Twitter and Facebook to share your stories there. Make sure you also check out Cruise Control will Bill Panoff on YouTube

Let us know your comments!
###########
Taking the Moscow Train with Seabourn
Cruise Magazine
622 views
622 views

Taking the Moscow Train with Seabourn

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 18, 2020
The New <i>AmaMagna</i> : Embrace the Bigger and Better
Cruise Magazine
456 views
456 views

The New AmaMagna : Embrace the Bigger and Better

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 18, 2020
<i>Celebrity Edge</i> Crew Gets the Chance to Cruise like Guests
Cruise News
24290 views
24290 views

Celebrity Edge Crew Gets the Chance to Cruise like Guests

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 17, 2020
Eco Oceans: <i>Scenic Eclipse</i> Offers Fresh Greens on Blue Seas
Cruise Magazine
479 views
479 views

Eco Oceans: Scenic Eclipse Offers Fresh Greens on Blue Seas

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 17, 2020

The Latest

<i>Zuiderdam</i> Crew Jam Out To Their Own Radio Station
Cruise News
627 views
627 views

Zuiderdam Crew Jam Out To Their Own Radio Station

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 25, 2020

Anyone looking west from the beaches of Great Harbour Cay today might see something unusual; a gathering of cruise ships. In fact, eight ships from three different…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions