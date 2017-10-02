Cruise Industry Celebrates 2017 Plan a Cruise Month

Cruise News – Oct. 2, 2017

October is Plan a Cruise Month — a worldwide movement to learn more about cruising and how to plan and take a cruise vacation. The campaign, created by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading authority of the global cruise community, offers insight on the best cruise destinations, special cruise line deals and promotions, as well as travel experts to help navigate the many cruise vacation options.

This year, Plan a Cruise Month highlights cruise destinations including Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean, Australasia, and Asia. Each week in October, through videos, online content, and expert advice from travel agents, travelers can learn more about cruise destinations around the world.

Also during Plan a Cruise Month, cruise lines are offering exclusive deals and promotions. To take advantage of the Plan a Cruise Month, contact your travel agent or find a CLIA-certified travel agent.

“Plan a Cruise Month is such an amazing opportunity for anyone who loves to travel to learn more about the variety of today’s cruise vacation options as well as take advantage of deals and promotions as well as guidance from cruise experts,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president and CEO, CLIA. “Today there are cruises to take you around the world from rivers in Asia and Africa to ocean cruises to the Galapagos Islands. A cruise can take you to some of the best global destinations aboard some of the most advanced cruise ships.”

Photo: Jodi Ornstein