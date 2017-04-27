Cruise Exec: Cindy D’Aoust

Cruising’s Compass

A Day in the Life of Cindy D’Aoust, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association

By Fran Golden

There is no such thing as a typical workday for Cindy D’Aoust, president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). The world’s largest cruise industry trade association, CLIA was established in 1975 to provide a unified voice and be a leading authority of the global cruise community; support policies and practices that foster a safe, secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise ship environment; and to promote the cruise travel experience.

D’Aoust first joined CLIA in late 2014 as executive vice president, and was appointed to president and CEO in March 2016. As head of the global organization — whose members include cruise lines, companies that work with the cruise industry, and travel agencies — the Washington, D.C.–based executive is tasked with keeping her eyes and ears focused on what’s going on in the world and staying on top of anything that may impact the cruise industry.

Connected to the World

With the goal of staying up to date on current events, D’Aoust is frequently checking newsfeeds on her phone and has CNN airing in her office at all times. Her staff includes lobbyists, technology experts, travel agent training professionals, and relationship managers, all ready to respond to the needs of members and situations that occur around the world.

“My days are different depending on the priorities, and there are so many different things that can create a priority,” says D’Aoust, whose office is three blocks from the White House. “We have to make sure our organization is very nimble.

“When people think of cruising, they think of beautiful ships and great destinations, but there’s a very serious side of the business,” D’Aoust continues. “Sometimes it’s change in priorities. Sometimes….

This is an excerpt only. To subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine, click here. READ MORE

Photo: Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)