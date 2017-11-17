Cruise Deals of the Week – Nov. 17, 2017

Deal One:

Princess Cruises is opening the holiday season with its annual Cyber Sale. Between November 17 and 29, take advantage of either the Sail Soon offer, saving up to $1,000 per stateroom on winter 2017-spring 2018 cruises, or the Sail Later offer, with free location upgrades, free gratuities, and up to $600 onboard credit per stateroom on summer 2018 to spring 2019 voyages.

Contact Princess Cruises or your travel agent for more.

Deal Two:

Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a “week-long Black Friday” sale, offering those who book between now and November 24 all of the following on almost 200 different sailings: a free unlimited open bar, a free specialty dining package, 250 minutes of free Wi-Fi, and $50 per stateroom towards shore excursions in each port. These can be combined with Norwegian’s Friends & Family Sail Free offer, allowing third and fourth guests to sail for free on select sail dates.

Contact Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel agent for more.