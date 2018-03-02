Cruise Deals of the Week

DEAL 1:

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering $1 deposits on cruises booked through March 5, 2018, with a studio inside, oceanview, balcony or mini-suite category stateroom. The super-cheap deposits can be combined with other promotions like the “Free at Sea” deal, which allows guests to choose from free unlimited open bar, $50 towards shore excursions, a free specialty dining package, 250 minutes of free Wi-Fi, or third and fourth guests sailing for free. “Free at Sea” has been extended through March 19.

Contact Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel agent for more.

DEAL 2:

Pandaw, the Asian river expedition line, is welcoming families on board with select dates on which under-18s travel free. These include journeys between July and October 2018 on the Chindwin and Irawaddy rivers in Burma and the Mekong between Cambodia and Vietnam.

Contact Pandaw or your travel agent for more.