Cruise Deals of the Week – Dec. 1, 2017

DEAL ONE:

River operator AmaWaterways is having a Solo Traveler Promotion, offering staterooms without the single supplement on145 departures in 2018 throughout Europe and Asia. The deal can be combined with other offers.

Contact AmaWaterways or your travel agent for more.

DEAL TWO:

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a Holiday Bonus Bundle, giving $500 in free onboard credit when booking a balcony or above on select 5-day or longer Caribbean, Bahamas, and Bermuda sailings. Book by December 10, 2017.

Contact Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel agent for more.