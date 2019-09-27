fbpx

Amore on the Amalfi Coast

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 26, 2019
September 27, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – September 27, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Sick of the news? Why not book a cruise instead! We’ve got a hot deal from our friends at MSC Cruises that you won’t want to miss out on. Sailing the Mediterranean Sea from Barcelona is a dream vacation for most people, but now you can make your dream a reality with just a few clicks!

Cruise from Barcelona

The beautiful MSC Poesia sets sail from Barcelona, Spain on an 11-day trip all across the Mediterranean. The itinerary includes stops in Valletta, Corfu, Katakolon, Iraklion, Athens/Piraeus, Rome, Genoa, Marseille and back to Barcelona. That’s at least two vacations-worth of port calls all in one trip!

Inside cabins start at just $869 so you’re spending well under $100 a day for a Greek islands cruise. You can’t beat that deal anywhere, especially not when Mediterranean cruises are some of the most popular in the world.

Let us know your comments!
Traffic moves at a painstaking crawl as it snakes along Italy's Sorrentine Peninsula, heading from Sorrento, on the Bay of Naples, onto the world-famous Amalfi Coast, framing…

