Cruise Deal of the Week – September 24, 2021

Summer officially ended this week but instead of feeling down about the upcoming cold weather, why not get into the Halloween spirit! You could carve a few pumpkins and start stockpiling candy, or you could book yourself a Halloween-themed cruise from the Port of Palm Beach and spend your October with your toes in the sand of a Bahamian beach. It’s an easy choice if you ask us!

On this edition of Cruise Deal of the Week, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has a new Halloween Sea Nights deal that will have you checking under the bed and sleeping with the light on!

Halloween Sea Nights Sale

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line departs from Port of Palm Beach in Florida and offers two-night sailings to Grand Bahama Island on their ship Grand Classica. On all sailings through the end of October, it’s book one passenger, get one free as well as five free drinks per stateroom included. The deal starts on September 26th and runs through October 30 so if you aren’t quick, you could miss it.

According to Bahamas Paradise, the Halloween fun doesn’t stop at the deal. On board the ship, the cruise line has Halloween-themed activities like:

Pub Crawl : Featuring specialty Halloween drinks and activities at every stop.

: Featuring specialty Halloween drinks and activities at every stop. Costume Parade and Contest : Open to all guests wearing Halloween costumes, with prizes for scariest, most original, best couple, sexiest and people’s choice.

: Open to all guests wearing Halloween costumes, with prizes for scariest, most original, best couple, sexiest and people’s choice. The Darkness Haunted House: Inspired by popular horror films The Conjuring, IT, The Exorcist, and Texas Chainsaw.

If you haven’t been on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line before, it has all the amenities you’d expect; a swimming pool, al fresco restaurant and bars, full-service spa, kids’ program, live entertainment, the Par-a-Dice Casino and you can get a high-quality cut of beef at Admiral’s Steak & Seafood.

You can find the Halloween Sea Nights deal on the homepage of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line website.