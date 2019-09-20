Cruise Deal of the Week – September 20, 2019

fbpx

Sometimes you just need a getaway. Vacations are great and everyone wants to spend a week or more away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, but that’s not always an option. Weekend cruises are a popular option for those who are strapped for time, but still have a little bit of wanderlust. Three or four day cruises are just as fun as longer ones and they are way less expensive. Today we’ve got a great deal on a three-day cruise leaving from Miami on board Carnival Victory.

Three Day Cruise to Nassau

Leaving on Fridays in November, the cruise sails East to Nassau in the Bahamas, arriving Sunday. Spend the day exploring one of the most popular places in the Bahamas before hoping back on board and returning to Miami the next day. It’s the perfect weekend getaway for you and someone special or the whole family.

Prices for a three day cruise are always great, and you can snag an inside room for under $200 and as low as $159 depending on which dates you choose to sail. There are a few more perks as well if you don’t hesitate to book. You can pay as little as $99 deposit and receive up to $50 on board credit to spend at sea. Are you in the military? You could save even more!

Check out the deal by clicking here!

 

