Cruise Deal of the Week – September 17, 2021

Happy Friday! As the days grow shorter and the weather a bit cooler, people tend to start planning their holiday travel season. Trepidation surrounding holiday travel these days is a real thing, so we’re curious to know whether or not you’re planning a trip and what steps you’re taking to stay safe.

This year will be different than most, but that doesn’t mean you have to cancel your cruise vacation altogether, especially when you see the deal Princess Cruises has going right now on a Panama Canal cruise roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale! If you’ve never been through the Panama Canal on a cruise ship, it’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience a cruise lover will never forget.

So, if you want to spend your holiday season enjoying the sunshine cool ocean breeze, don’t skip the the cruise deal of the week below!

10 Day Panama Canal Cruise

Leaving from beautiful Fort Lauderdale, FL on November 16, 2021, Emerald Princess will embark on a 10 day Panama Canal cruise with calls on Grand Turk, Cartagena, Gatun Lake, Cristobal, Puerto Limon and Ochos Rios. For a limited time, Princess is offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit during the cruise. For those looking to save a buck, interior rooms start at just $598 per person or you can live the luxe life and upgrade to a suite for just $1,563 per person. Getting to see both South and Central America plus four unique countries in one cruise is a unique experience that everyone should take advantage of!

When you consider it’s 10 days of pampering and luxury, that’s a great deal from one of the world’s most famous cruise lines. The ship was refurbished in 2015 and features a ton of amenities, great restaurants and some incredible shore excursion options. Our advice when you’re on board? Choose one of the four pools or seven spas and kick back and relax for the day!