Enjoy Your Next MSC Cruise From Port Tampa Bay
Cruise News
Enjoy Your Next MSC Cruise From Port Tampa Bay

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 12, 2019
379 Views
September 13, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – September 13, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

We’ve got a supernatural deal of the week in honor of Friday the 13th and the full moon! Even if you’re turning into a werewolf and howling at the moon, make sure you find time to book a cruise during Princess Cruises’ 3 For Free deal on a large selection of cruises. The featured cruise from Princess is a 10 day voyage from San Francisco with stops all along the Baja Peninsula on board the fabulous Grand Princess.

10 Day Mexico-Pacific Coast Cruise

Spend 10 days enjoying the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas for as little as $559 for an inside stateroom. Upgrade to an oceanview room for less than $100 more and really live the high life. Princess is offering some pretty cool perks including up to $1,800 in savings, $60 to spend on board, free gratuities and $250 to spend if you’re active or retired military with the proper documentation.

When Grand Princess first came out in 1999, she was the most expensive cruise ship ever built at a cost of $450 million. A 2011 drydock outfitted the ship with all new features which improved the ship’s sailing performance. A recent drydock in March of 2019 saw another round of upgrades improving the technology and amenities like the pool areas, furniture, decorations and more.

You better cruise Mexico and the Pacific on board Grand Princess while you can. The cruise line announced that the ship will relocate to Singapore in late 2020 and make stops in places like Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

 

Let us know your comments!
One of the fastest growing cruise lines in the industry announced a brand new homeport for MSC Armonia and those on the West Coast of Florida are…

