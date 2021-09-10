Cruise Deal of the Week – September 10, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









Did you see Windstar Cruises’ treasure hunt going on this month? Unfortunately only one lucky winner will get to crack the code and set sail on their grand prize cruise, but there are still plenty of great cruise deals kicking around for those who have that itch to get out there and explore. Whether you want to head to Alaska for the last few weeks of the warm weather or you can hear the soft, white sand beaches of the Caribbean calling your name, there’s a cruise deal out there for you!

Today on Cruise Deal of the Week, we have an unreal deal on a 6-day sailing to the Bahamas and one of the Caribbean’s most popular ports on board Carnival Freedom. Check it out below!

6 Day Bahamas Cruise from Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is setting sail from PortMiami on November 14th for a 6-day cruise to the Bahamas and Amber Cove, Dominican Republic. The ship returns to Miami a few days before Thanksgiving so you’ll have plenty of fun memories to share at the table with family and friends. Carnival is offering some pretty great deals like inside rooms starting at just $299 or upgrade to a balcony for just $569. You can also get up to $1,600 cash back, up to $100 in instant savings, stateroom upgrades, reduced deposits and more. If you really want to live it up, a suite is only $1169 per person! That’s one of the better deals on a suite we’ve seen!

Carnival Freedom was built in 2007 and features a number of amenities like the spa, 3 pools, a casino, the main lounge, a night club, and well over a dozen places to enjoy a meal. If you do book, don’t forget to stop by Guy’s Burger Joint on board and get one of his famous cheeseburgers!

Let us know your favorite Carnival Cruise Line ship in the comments!