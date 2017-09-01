Cruise Deal of the Week – Sep. 1, 2017

Now through September 7, Norwegian Cruise Line guests can enjoy a Tax-Free Labor Day Spree. The line is waiving taxes and port fees for the first and second guest on new reservations on a balcony stateroom or above on select 3-day or longer cruises. They’re also offering 50 percent reduced deposits through September 7 on new bookings made more than 90 days prior to sail date, and $1,000 in onboard credit on Norwegian Getaway Baltic Sea cruises booked through September 18.

Contact Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel agent for more.