Cruise Deal of the Week – Sep. 1, 2017

Posted on September 1, 2017 in Cruise News, Norwegian Cruise Line
Now through September 7, Norwegian Cruise Line guests can enjoy a Tax-Free Labor Day Spree. The line is waiving taxes and port fees for the first and second guest on new reservations on a balcony stateroom or above on select 3-day or longer cruises. They’re also offering 50 percent reduced deposits through September 7 on new bookings made more than 90 days prior to sail date, and $1,000 in onboard credit on Norwegian Getaway Baltic Sea cruises booked through September 18.

Contact Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel agent for more.

