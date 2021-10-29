Cruise Deal of the Week – October 29, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









Happy Halloween! Hopefully you’ve got your Squid Game and Ted Lasso costumes ready to go for a fun night of trick-or-treating!

The good news is we’re finally starting to see some progress when it comes to opening up travel around the world. Starting November 8th, there are ways for international visitors to travel to America for the first time in nearly two years and that’s great news for cruise lines who are thrilled to have international guests back on sailings around the Bahamas and Caribbean this winter.

Today on Cruise Deal of the Week, we have an awesome itinerary from Holland America Line from Fort Lauderdale 10 days before Christmas!

7-Day Caribbean Cruise from Holland America Line

What’s better than a vacation before vacation? Leaving from Fort Lauderdale on December 15, 2021, Holland America Line Eurodam heads South through the Bahamas and Caribbean with calls on Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Key West. The ship returns to Fort Lauderdale on December 22, 2021 so you have plenty of time to spend a day or two in Florida after before making it home in time for a fun and festive holiday with the family! For a limited time, Holland America Line is even offering up to $1,700 cash back to sweeten the deal. The best part? You can book a balcony stateroom for just $649 per person.

Eurodam was first launched in 2007 as the first Signature-class ship and has undergone two refurbishments since then to keep the ship in tip-top shape. Highlights include Music Walk, Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club, Billboard Onboard, Pinnacle Grill and Rudi’s Sel De Mer – one of the best seafood restaurants at sea!

