Cruise Deal of the Week – October 25, 2019

The best part about Fall isn’t the changing leaves or apple pies, it’s repositioning cruises! If you want to read more about what a repositioning cruise is, check out Porthole’s handy guide to repositioning cruises.

Today we a have a great deal on one of the best cruises you can take. The Panama Canal has to be on every cruiser’s bucket list and if you haven’t cruised through it yet, Oceania Cruises has an awesome repositioning cruise through the Panama Canal you need to book.

Leave from sunny Los Angeles and arrive in sunny Miami 16 days later on a cruise that spans two continents. Spend the first part of the cruise on board the fantastic Oceania Sirena exploring Mexico’s Baja Peninsula with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, Santa Catalina and more. You’ll be waiting for day 12, when the ship navigates the famous Panama Canal and continues on to Colombia, the Cayman Islands and finally to Miami.

Oceania is a luxury cruise line with a focus on guest comfort and amenities. Inside rooms for this 16 day cruise start at $2,954 and include free internet and your choice of free pre-paid gratuities or wine and chocolates in your stateroom upon arrival.

Holding under 700 guests on most sailings, Sirena features a casino, card room, library, dance floor, pool, fitness center and a salon. The ship was last refurbished in 2016.