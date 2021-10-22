fbpx

SEARCH

Polar Prep: How to Get Ready for the Adventure of a Lifetime
Featured
740 views
740 views

Polar Prep: How to Get Ready for the Adventure of a Lifetime

Theresa Christine - October 21, 2021
408 Views
Evan Gove
October 22, 2021

Cruise Deal of the Week – October 22, 2021

Cruise Deal of the Week
Click on the icons below to share this post

It’s not always advisable to wait until the last minute, but when it comes to cruise vacations, last-minute deals are the best way to save a ton on your next sailing. For those who live nearby to a cruise port and won’t have a problem getting there on embarkation day, a last minute cruise offers a significant savings over regular bookings as long as you can be flexible about certain things.

Last minute cruises make for great spontaneous vacations and if you’ve never taken one, what are you waiting for? On today’s Cruise Deal of the Week, we have a last-minute cruise from MSC Cruises that you’re going to love! 

3 Day Cruise to the Bahamas 

Leaving from Port Canaveral on November 11, 2021, MSC Divina will call on Ocean Cay with a day a sea before returning to Port Canaveral. If you have a few vacation days waiting to use at work, why not enjoy three days in the Bahamian sunshine? An inside room starts at just $109 per person and if you really want to live the high life, a suite is only $389. MSC Cruises is also offering a few perks for booking. For a limited time, guests can get a balcony stateroom for the same price as an oceanview and to make things even better, kids sail free!

If you’ve never been to Ocean Cay, now is your chance! The cruise line recently announced that since August, hundreds of Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings have made their way from egg to sand to sea and that’s great news for an island with ambitions of being a haven for sea life. The island included 64 square miles of protected waters and is still in the midst of its transformation from sand dredging operation to stunning tropical paradise. Along with being a hatching location for sea turtles, the island is a coral restoration project as reefs are a vitally important marine ecosystem. 

Have you been to Ocean Cay? Let us know in the comments below! 

Let us know your comments!

Click on the icons below to share this post
##########
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

Saudi Arabia Wants 100 Million Visitors by 2030
Cruise News
1380 views
1380 views

Saudi Arabia Wants 100 Million Visitors by 2030

Evan Gove - October 13, 2021
Cruising, Italian Style
Featured
956 views
956 views

Cruising, Italian Style

Steve Leland - October 12, 2021
Singapore Opens For Vaccinated Americans, Canadians
Cruise News
1031 views
1031 views

Singapore Opens For Vaccinated Americans, Canadians

Evan Gove - October 11, 2021
Flavor Stars: Chefs Anthony Sasso and Steven Raichlen
Cruise Magazine
903 views
903 views

Flavor Stars: Chefs Anthony Sasso and Steven Raichlen

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine - October 11, 2021

The Latest

Polar Prep: How to Get Ready for the Adventure of a Lifetime
Featured
740 views
740 views

Polar Prep: How to Get Ready for the Adventure of a Lifetime

Theresa Christine - October 21, 2021

Is the untouched nature of the polar regions calling you? If a polar expedition piques your interest, packing the right gear is the easy part — it’s the…

6,807Followers
1,070Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2021 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions