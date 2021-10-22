Cruise Deal of the Week – October 22, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









It’s not always advisable to wait until the last minute, but when it comes to cruise vacations, last-minute deals are the best way to save a ton on your next sailing. For those who live nearby to a cruise port and won’t have a problem getting there on embarkation day, a last minute cruise offers a significant savings over regular bookings as long as you can be flexible about certain things.

Last minute cruises make for great spontaneous vacations and if you’ve never taken one, what are you waiting for? On today’s Cruise Deal of the Week, we have a last-minute cruise from MSC Cruises that you’re going to love!

3 Day Cruise to the Bahamas

Leaving from Port Canaveral on November 11, 2021, MSC Divina will call on Ocean Cay with a day a sea before returning to Port Canaveral. If you have a few vacation days waiting to use at work, why not enjoy three days in the Bahamian sunshine? An inside room starts at just $109 per person and if you really want to live the high life, a suite is only $389. MSC Cruises is also offering a few perks for booking. For a limited time, guests can get a balcony stateroom for the same price as an oceanview and to make things even better, kids sail free!

If you’ve never been to Ocean Cay, now is your chance! The cruise line recently announced that since August, hundreds of Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings have made their way from egg to sand to sea and that’s great news for an island with ambitions of being a haven for sea life. The island included 64 square miles of protected waters and is still in the midst of its transformation from sand dredging operation to stunning tropical paradise. Along with being a hatching location for sea turtles, the island is a coral restoration project as reefs are a vitally important marine ecosystem.

Have you been to Ocean Cay? Let us know in the comments below!