Cruise Deal of the Week – October 15, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









Be honest, how many pumpkin spice flavored treats have you had so far this Fall? Enjoy it while it lasts because before you know it, the winds and snow of winter will be swirling and EVERYONE will be booking a cruise vacation somewhere warm and tropical. We’re just a couple weeks from Halloween and a few more from Thanksgiving and then everyone’s favorite holiday season is upon us!

Maybe you’ll book a cruise on the new Celebrity Beyond when it launches, as we heard this week that Captain Kate McCue will be at the helm of the new vessel. Or maybe you’ll head to sunny South Florida and hop on board a ship destined for the warm blue waters of the Caribbean!

On today’s Cruise Deal of the Week, Carnival Cruise Line has a cruise itinerary that everyone will love on board Carnival Freedom. Check out the details below!

Sail the Bahamas for Six Days with Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line is setting sail from PortMiami on November 14th for a 6-day cruise to the Bahamas and Amber Cove, Dominican Republic. Carnival Freedom returns to Miami a few days before Thanksgiving so you’ll have plenty of fun memories to share at the table with family and friends. Carnival is offering some pretty great deals like inside rooms starting at just $299 or upgrade to a balcony for just $569. You can also get up to $1,600 cash back, up to $100 in instant savings, stateroom upgrades, reduced deposits and more. If you really want to live it up, a suite is only $1169 per person! That’s one of the better deals on a suite we’ve seen on a cruise to the Bahamas that’s six days long.

Make sure you don’t skip out on a visit to Guy’s Burger Joint to enjoy one of his famous burger with plenty of donkey sauce!