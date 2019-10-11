fbpx

Green Seas: Norway's Wave of Environmental Innovation
Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 10, 2019
October 11, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – October 11, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Don’t you just love that new car smell? Well, imagine that but instead of a car, it’s a 171,00 ton cruise ship! MSC Meraviglia, which entered service in 2017, has been repositioned from Europe to Miami and it’s your chance to cruise on board for a huge discount. MSC Cruises is running an incredible deal on seven night cruises to Central America and inside cabins start at just $299. You read that right, $299 for a seven night cruise. Want to upgrade to a balcony? You’ll spend just $339 per person. Find somebody to pinch you, because you aren’t dreaming!

MSC Meraviglia

You’ll board the spectacular new MSC Meraviglia in Miami on December 8th and cruise to Costa Maya, Mexico, Belize City, and Roatan, Honduras before reaching MSC’s private island resort Ocean Cay. MSC Cruises is running a deal called the Super Balcony Upgrade Sale and that means balcony rooms are dirt cheap. $339 for a balcony and just $299 for an interior stateroom. You won’t find a better deal than that anywhere else online! Itinerary Map

If you’re looking for a great cruise deal and can be flexible with short notice, this deal is probably the single best one online right now. New ship, balcony staterooms, free drinks and wifi on select sailings… what are you waiting for? Book your cruise vacation from Miami today and end 2019 off on the right foot!

Let us know your comments!
Norway is often thought of as a land of Fjords, pickled herring, and minimalist design, but thanks to overwhelming support from the Norwegian government, you can add…

