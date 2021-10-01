fbpx

October 1, 2021

Cruise Deal of the Week – October 1, 2021

Cruise Deal of the Week
If you were at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami Beach all week then you probably didn’t notice those mornings growing colder and the days growing shorter. The rest of the country did, however, because it’s October 1st and that means we’re smack-dab in the middle of Fall! When the cold and snow comes knocking, the only thing to do is find yourself a tropical cruise vacation that gets you as far away from all that nonsense as possible. The Bahamas would do nicely. As would the rest of the Caribbean and Central America. 

You know what would be even better? If you tropical cruise vacation took place on board a brand new cruise ship! Today’s Cruise Deal of the Week features a brand new ship from MSC Cruises and an itinerary that’s perfect for escaping the cold of winter! 

5-Day Central America Cruise

How brand new is MSC Seashore? It’s very first cruise with passengers happened just over a month ago and all accounts are the brand new ship exceeds expectations. Though she’s in the Mediterranean at the moment, the ship is scheduled to sail across the pond to Miami where it will spend the winter cruising the Caribbean and Central America. Leaving from PortMiami on December 18, 2021, MSC Seashore will call on Costa Maya, Mexico and Roatan, Honduras on a five day cruise. The best news? MSC Cruises is pulling out all the stops when it comes to deals. Those who book soon can take advantage of free drinks, free wifi, free balcony stateroom upgrades and kids sail free! That’s an unbelievable deal that won’t last long!

If you’re looking for a fun cruise on a brand new ship that also gets you away from the cold and snow of winter, then check out what MSC Cruises has to offer! 

Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com.

