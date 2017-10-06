Cruise Deal of the Week – Oct. 6, 2017

UnCruise Adventures has launched an “Alaska Awakening” promotion that includes savings of $400 per cabin or $200 per person on April or May 2018 departures exploring Southeast Alaska, with extras like pre-cruise hikes near Juneau with Captain and CEO Dan Blanchard. The offer can be combined with UnCruise’s Loyalty, Referral, and Family Discoveries savings programs. Book through December 15 using offer code AWAKE18PR.

Contact UnCruise Adventures or your travel agent for more.