Cruise Deal of the Week – Oct. 20, 2017

Windstar Cruises is offering a special deal for small groups – part of a trend of “milestone cruisers,” friends who book trips together to celebrate everything from family birthdays to recent divorces. On select dates, for every seven people booking, the eighth travels free. That’s on top of a discount off standard guest fares and a $100 per person shipboard credit.

Contact Windstar Cruises or your travel agent for more.