Cruise Deal of the Week – Oct. 13, 2017

Small-ship operator American Cruise Lines is offering Complimentary Pre-Cruise Packages on popular 2018 itineraries: the Mississippi River from New Orleans, St. Louis, St. Paul, Pittsburg, and Memphis; Columbia and Snake Rivers from Portland or Clarkson; or the Alaskan coast from Juneau. Guests can enjoy a premium hotel stay, welcome reception, and complimentary transport to the ship. The line is also offering Extended Pre-Cruise Land Packages, with perks like VIP tickets to Graceland (in Memphis) and jet-boat tours of Hells Canyon (in Clarkston).

Contact American Cruise Lines or your travel agent for more.