Cruise Deal of the Week – November 5, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









Happy Holidays, everyone!

Holiday season 2021 is upon us and that means cruises are headed to warmer climates all over the Caribbean and Central America. If you’re still planning your next cruise vacation, cruise lines are still offering deals galore as they ramp up operation back to full strength. Have you booked your next cruise vacation?

Today on Cruise Deal of the Week, we have a four day cruise to Mexico’s famous Baja Peninsula on board the recently upgraded Carnival Radiance! The best part? There are dozens of sail dates to choose from between December 2021 and April 2024, so you can fit your cruise around your busy schedule!

Four Day Mexico Baja Peninsula Cruise

Carnival Radiance will set sail from Long Beach, California on December 13, 2021 as well as dozens of other dates after that for a four day cruise South to Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The first call on the cruise is Santa Catalina Island, one of California’s channel island off the coast of Los Angeles. From there, the cruise continues South with a call on Ensenada, Mexico. The cruise then turns back and spends a day at sea before returning to Long Beach, California.

Those looking to book shouldn’t waste any time as Carnival Cruise Line has some nice deals going. Interior rooms start at just $114 per person and depending on which date you choose to sail, balcony rooms are going for as little as $244 per person. Carnival is also offering some perks for booking now, like $1,600 cash back, onboard credit, 50% reduced deposits and free upgrades on select bookings.

Carnival Radiance, formerly Carnival Victory, recently underwent a $200 million drydock refurbishment and now sports the new blue livery found on the latest Carnival Cruise Line ships along with the name change.

Have you sailed on the ship before? Let us know in the comments!