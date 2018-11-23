Cruise Deal of the Week – November 23, 2018

It’s every deal-hunter’s favorite time of the year! Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the best days to book a cruise thanks to outrageous deals from a number of different cruise lines. Our deal of the week is a special one from the cruising pros over at Princess Cruises.

The Cyber Event, as they’re calling it, is a great way to save big on a huge selection of Princess Cruises all over the world. Book your cruise and take advantage of THREE great perks:

FREE stateroom location upgrades

FREE gratuities(valued at up to $15.50 per guest, per day)

FREE onboard spending money(valued at up to $200 per guest, for ALL guests)

You can also save up to $900 per stateroom and those cruising to the Caribbean February through July 2019 for 7-day cruises on the Regal Princess or Caribbean Princess will enjoy FREE MedallionNet™!

That’s a deal you won’t want to miss!