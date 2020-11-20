Cruise Deal of the Week – November 20, 2020

It’s almost Thanksgiving! While some people look forward to a heaping pile of mashed potatoes and gravy, those of us savvy shoppers are looking ahead to the day after America’s most caloric holiday, Black Friday! Just like those insta-pots and high definition televisions, cruise vacations are on sale in a big way for the biggest shopping day of the year.

We’ve scoured the industry for three of the best Black Friday cruise deals just for you! Let us know which cruise YOU would choose in the comments below!

Cruise A

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Thanksgiving preview sale is one of the best we’ve ever seen from the cruise line. Not only are sailings on ALL SHIPS and to ALL DESTINATIONS 30% off, but cruisers can get all five perk upgrades when they book. That means drinks, specialty dining, wifi, excursions and kids are all free! Usually you’d pay a premium to sail on board NCL’s new ships like Encore or Bliss, but now you can do it for a fraction of the price!

Cruise B

One of the most famous cruise lines ever has a Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss. Cunard Line is offering 50% off deposits and sailings start at just $999. Destinations include Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska, Canada/New England, and more! If you’ve never cruised with Cunard before, then you’re missing out on what is truly a luxury cruise experience that harkens back to famous ocean liners of the past!

Cruise C

Carnival Cruise Line is no stranger to awesome cruises deals. They’ve long been one of the most popular cruise lines in terms of value and their Cyber Thanksgiving Blowout is just another way cruisers can save big on their next cruise vacation! Carnival Cruise Line is offering deposits as low as $50 per person, free room upgrades and $50 in onboard credit to spend at the spa, on a shore excursion and more. In honor of Cyber Monday, Black Friday’s virtual cousin, Carnival is rolling out this deal early so don’t hesitate to book before everyone else does!