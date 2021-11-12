Cruise Deal of the Week – November 12, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









It was a busy week for cruising as a few major announcements, both good and unexpected, had the industry buzzing this week.

The most significant news was the announcement that Richard Fain would retire from his position as the CEO of Royal Caribbean Group after 33 years effective in early January. Fain’s career at Royal Caribbean was unprecedented as he oversaw incredible growth and major advancement during his tenure across all of Royal Caribbean Group’s brands. But, tomorrow, the cruise line is set to host the naming ceremony for their newest vessel Odyssey of the Seas and we expect there to be plenty of love for their outgoing CEO along with the ship!

On to the Cruise Deal of the Week! Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine was lucky enough to get invited on board the inaugural cruise for Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new ship World Navigator as it sailed through the Greek Islands and wow was it an amazing experience. The cruise line recently announced an upcoming Black Friday sale on voyages sailing between March 1 and September 30, 2022 and cruisers are going to love the offer.

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Black Friday Sale

Those who book one of the 29 itineraries in Antarctica and the Arctic, South America, the Mediterranean, British Isles and Northern Europe, or Iceland and Greenland aboard World Navigator or World Traveller, launching in July 2022, will receive complimentary round-trip, intercontinental business-class air travel for all new deposited suite bookings or 20 percent savings for all new deposited stateroom bookings.

But here’s the deal, make sure you use the code below when you book!

Black Friday Deal Code: BLKFRI21

“Our generous Black Friday Offer delivers the best value, savings and selection for an all-inclusive, 2022 luxury adventure with Atlas,” said Carlos Garzon, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Atlas Ocean Voyages. “World Navigator and World Traveller call at smaller ports than other cruise ships and can ply narrow channels and shallow waters to bring guests to authentic, off-the-beaten-path locales, as well as dock in city centers for the most convenient access. Because of this, Atlas Ocean Voyages is ideal for seasoned travelers seeking a distinctive, luxurious and safe experience.”

The deal starts on November 26th and runs through the 30th so if you’ve got a cruise vacation on your radar this Black Friday, Atlas Ocean Voyages is letting you know where to start looking!