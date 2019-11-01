fbpx

Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2019 Reader's Choice Award Winners
Cruise Deal of the Week – November 1, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Before you run out and buy way too many bags of discount Halloween candy, you might want to check out the cruise deal of the week on board Norwegian Cruise Line! Today, Porthole Cruise readers can get a great deal on a cruise that sails the Eastern Caribbean on board a brand new ship!

Norwegian Encore

As you’re reading this, Norwegian Encore is in Europe about to head across the Atlantic Ocean to begin its tenure as a member of Norwegian’s fleet. The ship is as new as possible and that means an awesome cruise experience. The cruise leaves in January 2020 and you spend seven days cruising such popular Caribbean destinations as San Juan, St. Thomas, Tortola and back to Miami. There are multiple cruising dates in January, so you have flexibility when it comes to booking. The best price on a cabin is $599 for an inside room or really upgrade your style for a suite at only $1149.

Itinerary Map

Have you booked your winter vacation yet? Book the hottest new ship in cruising and escape the cold and snow for a week this winter!

