Cruise Deal of the Week – May 31, 2019

Memorial Day last Monday kicked off the official start of summer for most Americans and that means plenty of barbecues, backyard lawn games and days spent by the lake. Did you know the summer months are actually a great time to cruise? With the Super Summer Sales Spectacular, Costa Cruises is offering some pretty awesome deals on summer cruises in the Mediterranean but only for a limited time!

Super Summer Sales Spectacular

Guests who book a Costa Cruise to the Mediterranean from now until June 11, 2019 will get 50% off their second passenger.

“A trip to Europe often sounds unattainable, but with Costa’s last-minute deal there’s still time toembark on an unforgettable Mediterranean cruise that’s affordable,” said Scott Knutson, vice president of sales and marketing for Costa Cruises North America. “We encourage anyone thinking about booking a vacation this summer to take advantage of the fantastic rates and explore the iconic cities of the region with the only cruise line that flies the Italian flag.”

Booking options include:

Seven-night western Mediterranean sailings on Costa Fascinosa from Barcelona

Costa Fortuna’s seven-night western Mediterranean cruises fromCosta’s homeport of Genoa, Italy

Eastern Mediterranean cruises on the newly renovated Costa Victoria from Bari, Italy

Costa Diadema’s classic seven-night western Mediterranean departures from Barcelona, Spain

Check out the Costa website to learn more!