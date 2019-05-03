Cruise Deal of the Week – May 3, 2019

Who doesn’t love going all in? Whether you’re at the poker table or about to book yourself the cruise vacation of a lifetime, Windstar Cruises has a new deal that you can’t pass up! The “All-In Package” is a the best way to save on your next cruise while getting some pretty cool perks in the process.

All-In Package from Windstar Cruises

Passengers who book Windstar’s new “All-In Package” will get access to unlimited free Wi-Fi, laundry service, hotel and beverage gratuities, and the top shelf Captain’s Exclusive Beverage Package featuring all wines by the glass, all beer selections, all mini-bar beverages, and a broad assortment of cocktails — all for $89 per person, per day.

The “All-In Package” is available to purchase now on more than 550 cruises (ranging from 7- to 56-days) sailing to destinations around the globe into 2021 including Tahiti and the South Pacific, Alaska, Europe, Transatlantic, Canada and New England, Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal.

RELATED: Windstar Announces $250 Million in Fleet Improvements

Even if you don’t purchase it when you book, the special package price of $89 per person can be purchased up through day two of the cruise.