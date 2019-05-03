SEARCH

Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion
Cruise Tips
174 views
174 views

Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 2, 2019
59 Views
May 3, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – May 3, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Who doesn’t love going all in? Whether you’re at the poker table or about to book yourself the cruise vacation of a lifetime, Windstar Cruises has a new deal that you can’t pass up! The “All-In Package” is a the best way to save on your next cruise while getting some pretty cool perks in the process.

All-In Package from Windstar Cruises

Passengers who book Windstar’s new “All-In Package” will get access to unlimited free Wi-Fi, laundry service, hotel and beverage gratuities, and the top shelf Captain’s Exclusive Beverage Package featuring all wines by the glass, all beer selections, all mini-bar beverages, and a broad assortment of cocktails — all for $89 per person, per day.

The “All-In Package” is available to purchase now on more than 550 cruises (ranging from 7- to 56-days) sailing to destinations around the globe into 2021 including Tahiti and the South Pacific, Alaska, Europe, Transatlantic, Canada and New England, Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal.

RELATED: Windstar Announces $250 Million in Fleet Improvements

Even if you don’t purchase it when you book, the special package price of $89 per person can be purchased up through day two of the cruise.

#############
Scenes from the Porthole Party 2019!
Featured
963 views
963 views

Scenes from the Porthole Party 2019!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 19, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – April 19, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
580 views
580 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – April 19, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 19, 2019
Vitamin Sea: Scents at Sea
Cruise Magazine
323 views
323 views

Vitamin Sea: Scents at Sea

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 19, 2019
Vatican VIP – Miracles Do Happen
Blogs
820 views6
820 views6

Vatican VIP – Miracles Do Happen

Judi Cuervo - April 18, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion
Cruise Tips
174 views
174 views

Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 2, 2019

Just like all cruises, Carnival cruise ships are like hotels on the ocean when you are sailing to your vacation destination. The excursions may be delightful and…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions