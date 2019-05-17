SEARCH

Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 Voting is Now Open!
Cruise News
38 views
38 views

Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 Voting is Now Open!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 17, 2019
258 Views
May 17, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – May 17, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

You can buy a lot of things for $600.

That’s how much cruisers are saving with the latest deal from Holland America Line! A new deal called Oceans of Extras means guests are getting hundreds to spend at sea and a bunch of other perks that are sure to make your cruise vacation a great one!

Oceans of Extras

Now until June 30th, those who book sailings in Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 are eligible for on board spending money ranging between $50 and $300 per guest. Onboard spending money can be used at the spa, to book a shore excursion, to go shopping for souvenirs, to enjoy dining in a specialty restaurant, to pick up a photo, order beverages and more.

Along with all that cash, guests who book a suite also receive a Signature Beverage Gift Card, a $100 value. Suite guests also receive a Signature Dinner Package which offers the chance to spend an evening dining at Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto. The award-winning Pinnacle Grill showcases Pacific Northwest cuts of beef and other traditional steakhouse favorites, along with exclusive dishes and desserts by Culinary Council Members David Burke and Jacques Torres. The festive Canaletto features an Italian “sharing” dinner experience every evening that offers a variety of dishes to enjoy with family and friends.

RELATED: Cruise Ship Review: Royal Princess 

Oceans of Extras is available on a large selection of cruises ranging from Sept. 30, 2019, through May 1, 2020. Passengers can book a cruise to such popular destinations as AsiaAustralia/New Zealand, the CaribbeanCubaHawaiiMexico, the Pacific Coast, the Panama Canal, South America and the South Pacific.

#############
Cruise Deal of the Week – May 3, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
584 views
584 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – May 3, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 3, 2019
Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion
Cruise Tips
863 views
863 views

Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 2, 2019
Ultimate Adventure: Traveling to Alaska
Cruise Magazine
359 views
359 views

Ultimate Adventure: Traveling to Alaska

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 2, 2019
The Belly Flop Competition: Keys to Victory!
Cruise Tips
855 views1
855 views1

The Belly Flop Competition: Keys to Victory!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 1, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 Voting is Now Open!
Cruise News
38 views
38 views

Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 Voting is Now Open!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 17, 2019

It's your favorite time of year cruisers! The annual Porthole Cruise Magazine Readers' Choice Awards 2019 edition is ready for you to cast your vote. Choose the…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions