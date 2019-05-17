Cruise Deal of the Week – May 17, 2019

You can buy a lot of things for $600.

That’s how much cruisers are saving with the latest deal from Holland America Line! A new deal called Oceans of Extras means guests are getting hundreds to spend at sea and a bunch of other perks that are sure to make your cruise vacation a great one!

Oceans of Extras

Now until June 30th, those who book sailings in Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 are eligible for on board spending money ranging between $50 and $300 per guest. Onboard spending money can be used at the spa, to book a shore excursion, to go shopping for souvenirs, to enjoy dining in a specialty restaurant, to pick up a photo, order beverages and more.

Along with all that cash, guests who book a suite also receive a Signature Beverage Gift Card, a $100 value. Suite guests also receive a Signature Dinner Package which offers the chance to spend an evening dining at Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto. The award-winning Pinnacle Grill showcases Pacific Northwest cuts of beef and other traditional steakhouse favorites, along with exclusive dishes and desserts by Culinary Council Members David Burke and Jacques Torres. The festive Canaletto features an Italian “sharing” dinner experience every evening that offers a variety of dishes to enjoy with family and friends.

Oceans of Extras is available on a large selection of cruises ranging from Sept. 30, 2019, through May 1, 2020. Passengers can book a cruise to such popular destinations as Asia, Australia/New Zealand, the Caribbean, Cuba, Hawaii, Mexico, the Pacific Coast, the Panama Canal, South America and the South Pacific.