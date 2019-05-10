SEARCH

Grab Lunch in Tampa Bay Before You Cruise
Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 9, 2019
May 10, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – May 10, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

What does Mom really want for Mother’s Day? You could go with the traditional route of flowers and the like, or you could step it up with year and show your Mom how much you really care! Holland America Line has revamped their gift card services so it’s easier than ever to give Mom the gift she really wants, a cruise vacation!

Holland America Line Gift Cards

The gift cards from Holland America Line are very flexible and can be used in a number of ways. They are great gifts for any special occasion, not just Mother’s Day, like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, congratulations, the holiday season or just because. Printed gift cards began arriving in stores in early May at Kroger, Giant Eagle and Winn Dixie across the United States, while digital cards will be featured on several popular e-commerce shopping websites.  Holland America Line Gift Cards will also soon be available for sale.

When purchased to be used toward a Holland America Line cruise, the gift card can be redeemed on itineraries ranging in length from four to 128 days. Mom or any special someone can choose from global destinations such as Alaska, AsiaAustralia & New Zealand, the Caribbean and CubaCanada & New England, EuropeHawaiiMexico, the Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica, and the South Pacific.

RELATED: Dish It Up: Holland America’s Food Frontiers

The best part? The gift cards never expire so Mom can plan her perfect cruise vacation now or in the future! Check out the Holland America Line website to learn more about getting Mom on a cruise vacation she’ll never forget!

