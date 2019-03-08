Cruise Deal of the Week – March 8th, 2019

Everyone likes a bonus. Whether it’s at work or when you book yourself an awesome cruise, getting more is always a good thing. If you’re all about bonuses, then the Bonus Saving Days from Silversea Cruises is something you’re going want to check out!

Bonus Saving Days

Silversea is a top name in luxury cruising and that usually means paying more. However, the Bonus Saving Days is making that luxury cruise you’ve always wanted to take and making it more affordable than ever! The deal, which can be found on the Silversea website, gives passengers $500 savings per stateroom when you book and pay in full by 31 March, 2019. Even better? You can combine these savings with limited time promotions on a number of cruise itineraries. There’s no time to sit on your hands while this deal is going on because it’s going to sell out soon.

Silversea has a ton of really unique itineraries which you might not find with other cruise lines. Transatlantic voyages, Caribbean cruises, Australia and a whole lot more. Where do you want to cruise? Silversea can take you there!