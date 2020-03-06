Cruise Deal of the Week – March 6, 2020

The Mississippi River will always have its own way; no engineering skill can persuade it to do otherwise -Mark Twain

The Mississippi River may not have the massive sprawl of the Amazon nor the regal history of the Nile, but for those lucky enough to float its murky waters, the adventure is straight from the pages of a Mark Twain novel. In Twain’s time and today, the best way to cruise the Mississippi River is to board a paddlewheel riverboat for an experience unlike any other. For nearly 30 years, American Cruise Lines has curated Mississippi River cruises on board their spectacular paddlewheelers Queen of the Mississippi and the aptly named America.

These aren’t your average cruises. They’re luxury river cruise adventures complete with compelling history, outstanding service and balcony staterooms with spectacular views of the heartland as it drifts by. Leaving from New Orleans, our cruise deal of the week heads north on board Queen of the Mississippi with stops in Baton Rouge, Vicksburg and more on its way to Memphis, Tennessee. There are multiple sailing dates to choose from, all in May, so there’s flexibility with your schedule.

If you book soon, American is offering a few perks like free wifi and a free daily happy hour. With only 189 passengers at max capacity to go along with 40 crew, you’ll never spend a minute waiting in line or fighting for a deck chair like you would on a big ocean liner and that’s worth its weight in gold. There are three tiers of stateroom; riverview, balcony and suite so you can choose exactly how opulent you want your vacation to be!

Would you like to spend a week enriching your knowledge of America’s most famous river and living like royalty? Then this is the cruise for you!