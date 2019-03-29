Cruise Deal of the Week – March 29, 2019

What’s sweeter than getting a great deal on a cruise vacation? Getting a sweet deal on a SUITE for your cruise vacation! Seriously, this new cruise deal from Celebrity Cruises on their suite staterooms is so sweet you’re going to have to brush your teeth extra tonight!

The Sweet Life

During Celebrity Cruises’ biggest sales offering of the year, when you book any suite, the first two passengers get instant savings of $200 and get all FOUR perks—with upgrades to Premium Beverage Package—and kids 17 or younger in your stateroom sail for free on 2019 sailings.

Perks include:

Premium Beverage Package

Prepaid Tips

Unlimited Wifi

$150 to spend on board

There are plenty of perks to upgrading your cruise to a suite anyway. Guests get exclusive access to Michael’s Club, an onboard lounge. Butler service is also included with every suite.

The deals are going fast and only last until April 3, 2019 so book now and sweeten the deal!