Cruise Deal of the Week – March 20, 2020

Okay, we can all agree that 2020 is the WORST. But don’t let your pure, unadulterated hatred for this year prevent you from scoring a great deal on a cruise for 2021. Since cruise lines are on a short hiatus from sailing, they’re focusing on making their future sailings some of the best ever. You were going to book cruises in 2021 anyway, but now you get to do it a little earlier and save a ton of money. Plus, get some awesome perks thrown in as well. Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a 5-day Western Caribbean cruise on board their brand new ship Norwegian Encore and staterooms start at under $400 per person.

5-Day Western Caribbean with Norwegian Cruise Line

From the Norwegian Cruise Line website:

Experience the adventures that Belize and Mexico have to offer. Voted Best New Cruise Port in 2017 by Porthole Magazine, Harvest Caye in Southern Belize is the Caribbean’s premier island destination. Experience The Flighthouse, a thrilling 136-foot high lighthouse featuring 3,000 feet of postcode lining across the island. Then sail to Costa Maya, where you can explore the awe-inspiring Mayan ruins and adventure parks or pamper yourself at a Mayan Wellness Retreat.

About Norwegian Encore

An incredible mix of advanced technology and luxury amenities, this state-of-the-art ship features colorful hull art and a focus on high-end cuisine. There are familiar features, like The Haven by Norwegian, and some never before seen features which could set the standard for new ships moving forward.

RELATED: Norwegian Encore Cruise Ship Review

Variety is a great word to describe the dining options on board Norwegian Encore. The ship features restaurants with cuisine from all over the world in beautiful dining rooms and with incredible views. There’s a ton of great places on board Encore to have a drink, but our favorite bar was the A-List, named by departing President Andy Stuart. The cocktails are made with fresh ingredients like fruit juices and garnish which makes for a fantastic drink.

Norwegian Cruise Line made history with their last ship, putting the first go-kart track at sea on the top deck. Norwegian Encore is continuing the need for speed with a track that measures 1,100 feet and more room to cut the corner and win the race! Rooting for someone special? Spectators are encouraged to watch and cheer their favorite racer on to the finish.