March 14, 2019
March 15, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – March 15, 2019

The week we spring forward’ is a tough one. Not only do we lose an hour of sleep, but we all have to readjust our internal clocks sunrise coming a little later. In order to help make your week just a little bit better, our cruise deal this week from Norwegian Cruise Line is one you won’t want to miss out on.

Spring Savings Sale

Norwegian Cruise Line is one of the most trusted names in cruising and their combination of new ships and awesome itineraries makes for one great vacation the whole family will enjoy. What makes this sale great is it lets you choose which perks you want to include. Free offers include an unlimited open bar, free shore excursions, specialty dining upgrades, free wifi on board, add additional cruisers for free and even free or reduced airfare to and from the ship! The total value of all the savings could reach $4,000 if you opt for it all.

Those staying in a Studio or Inside room can choose one free perk while those booking ocean view and balcony staterooms receive two perks. Book Concierge, Suites or The Haven and get all the perks included!

Check out the NCL website to learn more about the deal and see all of the line’s cruise deals and offers.

 

On a very special edition of Grape Destinations, we learn the ins and outs of wine blending from an industry professional.  It really is an art. Using…

