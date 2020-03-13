fbpx

SEARCH

Princess, Viking Cruises Halt Operation for 60 Days
Cruise News
1352 views
1352 views

Princess, Viking Cruises Halt Operation for 60 Days

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 12, 2020
79 Views
March 13, 2020

Cruise Deal of the Week – March 13, 2020

Cruise Deal of the Week

Have you ever heard the expression “once in a blue moon”? It means something that doesn’t come along very often, if at all. Today we’ve got the blue moon deal to end all blue moon deals on board the MSC Armonia. 8 days, 7 nights, one amazing vacation starting at just $249 for an interior stateroom. This deal is so good that the most expensive room on the ship, a suite with MSC’s Aurea Experience, is just $949. Live like royalty for a week at the fraction of the cost you’d normally spend. 

The cruise makes stops at all your favorite spots in the Caribbean: Jamaica, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Mexico. The cruise leaves from sunny Miami on March 30th so pack your bags and let’s have some fun in the sun! 

About MSC Armonia from MSC’s website: 

With its impressive array of new features and facilities, the ship is now even better equipped to satisfy every need. Also, MSC Armonia is one of the four ships that sail to our exclusive Bahamian destination Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

We’ve added spacious new staterooms with balconies to delight our guests with superb panoramic views. We’ve enlarged the restaurant and buffet areas to serve up an even greater variety of culinary treats.  

Let us know your comments!
###########
Port Day: Budapest
Featured
437 views
437 views

Port Day: Budapest

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 5, 2020
Adventure into the Ice with <i>MS Roald Admunsen</i>
Cruise Magazine
630 views
630 views

Adventure into the Ice with MS Roald Admunsen

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 4, 2020
Medellin, Colombia: The Ultimate Guide for Exploring the City
Featured
557 views
557 views

Medellin, Colombia: The Ultimate Guide for Exploring the City

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 4, 2020
First Look: Family Feud Live on Carnival Mardi Gras
Cruise News
2837 views
2837 views

First Look: Family Feud Live on Carnival Mardi Gras

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 3, 2020

The Latest

Princess, Viking Cruises Halt Operation for 60 Days
Cruise News
1352 views
1352 views

Princess, Viking Cruises Halt Operation for 60 Days

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 12, 2020

Two of the world’s most recognizable cruise brands took major steps to help curb the spread of Coronavirus today. Princess Cruises and Viking Cruises have both announced…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions