Cruise Deal of the Week – March 13, 2020

Have you ever heard the expression “once in a blue moon”? It means something that doesn’t come along very often, if at all. Today we’ve got the blue moon deal to end all blue moon deals on board the MSC Armonia. 8 days, 7 nights, one amazing vacation starting at just $249 for an interior stateroom. This deal is so good that the most expensive room on the ship, a suite with MSC’s Aurea Experience, is just $949. Live like royalty for a week at the fraction of the cost you’d normally spend.

The cruise makes stops at all your favorite spots in the Caribbean: Jamaica, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Mexico. The cruise leaves from sunny Miami on March 30th so pack your bags and let’s have some fun in the sun!

About MSC Armonia from MSC’s website:

With its impressive array of new features and facilities, the ship is now even better equipped to satisfy every need. Also, MSC Armonia is one of the four ships that sail to our exclusive Bahamian destination Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

We’ve added spacious new staterooms with balconies to delight our guests with superb panoramic views. We’ve enlarged the restaurant and buffet areas to serve up an even greater variety of culinary treats.