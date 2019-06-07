SEARCH

Last Call: Flute of Fancy
June 7, 2019
June 7, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – June 7, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Southeast Asia is one of the most interesting regions in all the world. Flush with unique culture, beautiful scenery and endless adventure, countries like Laos are off the beaten path and ripe for exploration. Pandaw is known for having excellent Asian river cruise itineraries and a new deal is saving passengers on their next cruise vacation to Laos.

The Laos Mekong with Pandaw

From the Pandaw website:

Enjoy a three country expedition as we will traverse Laos to touch Thailand and Burma at the once notorious Golden Triangle. From Vientiane, the old French capital, and so redolent of L’Indochine Pandaw will be the first river expedition since pre war days to cross all Laos. We stop two nights at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Luang Prabang with its dazzling wood carved monasteries and then on deep into the mountains, through rapids and gorges on our high powered little Pandaw. Visit tribal villages and explore into jungle and countryside.

Pandaw

Laos river cruise itinerary

Sounds pretty good, right? Those who book soon will enjoy 10% off and no single supplement on select dates. That means even those traveling alone can enjoy all Laos and Pandaw have to offer.

The Place — Pink: Wine and Champagne Bar Grab A Seat — Disney Dream Standout Feature — Amid glass bubble lighting and gold- and pink-hued décor, grabbing…

