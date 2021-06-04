Cruise Deal of the Week – June 4, 2021

Ladies and Gentlemen, we made it! For the past year, we’ve been writing Choose Your Cruise because the future of cruising was so murky. But, thankfully, we’re back to everyone’s favorite column, the Cruise Deal of the Week! Now that cruising is on the cusp of a return, we’re bringing it back so cruisers can save big on their next cruise vacation!

With Alaska season looking like it’s all systems go (at least for the time being), we’ve got a great deal on a Princess Cruises sailing that all cruisers will love. If you’ve never cruised to Alaska before, what better way to get back into the swing of cruising than with a trip to the Last Frontier!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Inside Passage Cruise with Princess Cruises

Leaving from Seattle on August 1, 2021, Majestic Princess will sail North up the Inside Passage on a cruise you won’t want to miss out on! The ship calls on Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Ketchikan with two sea days mixed in. Princess has an awesome deal going right now with inside rooms starting at just $979. If you want to upgrade to a balcony room, it’s only going to cost you a few hundred more for spectacular views of the Alaskan wilderness right from the comfort of your stateroom. Princess Cruises is offering some pretty sweet perks to go along with the price of the ticket like up tot $1,700 in onboard credit, free gratuities, free drinks and free wifi so you can share all your incredible photos and memories with your friends and family back home. Military members can also get an extra $250 in onboard credit!

The first sailing leaves August 1, but the ship is also offering the same itinerary on the 8th, the 15th and the 22 of August so you can choose the date which works best for you!