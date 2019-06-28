SEARCH

Red Sox Cruise Above the Clouds with Crystal Skye
June 27, 2019
June 28, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – June 28, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Everyone wants to make a splash this summer. It could be into the pool or at a backyard BBQ with all your friends, but one of the best ways to make a splash is with Carnival Cruise Line’s Weekend Splash Sale where cruisers could save up to 30% on cruises this fall. We’re talking cruise vacations to the Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Bahamas and more all at a steep discount. You better hurry though, this deal is only making a splash this weekend, so those who book after June 30th are out of luck!

Weekend Splash Sale

The best part about Carnival Cruise Line’s weekend splash deal is that there are tons of itineraries and ships to choose from no matter where you want to cruise from. Start your cruise vacation from popular Florida ports like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando or Jacksonville. Or choose to cruise from one of the many ports along the gulf coast like Galveston, New Orleans or Mobile, Alabama. Those on the West Coast even have sailing options from California to great locations like the Mexican Riviera.

The Weekend Splash Sale ends on June 30th so don’t sit on your hands and let great deals like this pass you by. Check out the deals section of the Carnival Cruise Line website to check out the full list of cruises and let us know which one you booked in the comments below!


