Cruise Deal of the Week – June 25, 2021

Cruising is back! We have actual revenue cruises leaving from Ports in Florida and more to come around the country in the coming weeks. It’s truly the best news the cruise industry has seen in quite some time and its starting to look like things will be back to normal sooner rather than later. If you’re still looking for a cruise vacation to book for yourself or your family, there are plenty of deals to be had on a number of different cruise lines, regions and itineraries.

Today’s Cruise Deal of the Week is a pretty awesome one from Norwegian Cruise Line on board their ship Norwegian Sky. Check it out below!

7-Day Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Leaving from Miami on September, 2021, Norwegian Sky will sail to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, St. Thomas, Tortola and then a stop at Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island Great Stirrup Cay before arriving back in Miami on September 12. Staterooms start at just $650 and if you’re flexible with your dates, you can choose the same itinerary on a later date and save even more. If you really want to live the good life, a suite will run you just $1262 for a full week a sea! Trust us, you deserve the best!

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a number of sweet perks for those who book soon like up to $1700 cash back, $200 in on board credit, 2 for 1 deposits and even buy one, get one free airfare. The cruise line is also offering on board perks like free drinks, free wifi, upgraded specialty dining and more for those who book. Latitude members can also get double latitude points when they book!

If you’re looking for the best way to get back into cruising, this deal is one of the better options we’ve seen on a cruise to the Caribbean!