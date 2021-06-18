Cruise Deal of the Week – June 18, 2021

Happy Friday! The cruise industry restart is in full swing with not just concrete sail dates across most cruise lines, but ships are already sailing in some of your favorite destinations around the world! We’re just a week away from the VERY FIRST cruise from Port Everglades in more than a year and the excitement is palpable. If you’re not sure about spending a week at sea quite yet, there are some shorter cruise options that let guests get a taste of the good life we’ve all been missing.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has extending a pretty awesome BOGO deal that adds extra value to your cruise vacation. Each traveler who books a two-night Bahamas cruise with the family-owned boutique cruise line will receive 50 percent off for the second guest and can choose between two perks: $50 onboard credit or Kids Sail Free.

The cruise line also has a new Paradise Premium Package which can be combined with the BOGO offer. The package gives guests the opportunity to add on a value-packed line-up of amenities worth more than $300, for just $99 per person per day, including: One shore excursion, 10 drinks per person, one specialty dinner for two, one champagne breakfast for two, and even WiFi for up to two devices.

According to Francis Riley, the cruise line’s chief commercial officer, the deal is all about making cruise vacations more inclusive.

“Travelers today are seeking unique vacation experiences with the very best deals, and I’m thrilled to announce our new focus on offering a more inclusive experience than ever before, further enhancing our two-day micro-cations. The Perfect Getaway just got a little better,” he said.

If dining on Angus Beef Carpaccio and Peruvian Sea Bass while watching the calm waves of the Bahamas roll by sounds good to you, then see you on board!