Cruise Packing: In All Kinds of Weather
Cruise Packing: In All Kinds of Weather

June 13, 2019
June 14, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – June 14, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Ah, sweet summer. The birds are chirping, the sun is shining and Princess Cruises is helping people save big on a cruise vacation thanks to their annual Sun-Drenched Deals sale for cruises leaving between September and December 2019.

Sun-Drenched Deals Sale

Princess Cruises is offering their annual Sun-Drenched Deals sale, with savings up to 35 percent and $99 fares for third and fourth guests in the stateroom. The sale offered on cruises departing from Fall 2019 to Winter 2019 includes top worldwide destinations — the CaribbeanMexicoCanada & New England, Hawaii, Panama Canal, California Coast, Australia & New Zealand, South Pacific, Asia, Mediterranean, Transatlantic, Scandinavia & RussiaSouth America & Antarctica and Japan.

Princess has long been a top cruise line thanks to interesting itineraries, luxurious cruise ships and attention to detail. Their spot on The Love Boat didn’t hurt, either. You can find the deal on the Princess website so don’t miss out!

Are you cruising with Princess anytime soon? Let us know in the comments below!

Not too long ago, it seemed cruising was synonymous with sun-drenched islands, sweltering heat and turquoise seas.Nobody worried about what to pack for a cruise vacation. A few…

