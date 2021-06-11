Cruise Deal of the Week – June 11, 2021

It’s been another week of waiting, but we’re just a few weeks away from every major cruise line sailing from the United States again! Some cruise lines have already started sailing again from Caribbean ports and cruise lines are repositioning ships to U.S. ports in preparation for cruising’s return. If you’re looking to get away on a cruise vacation in the coming months, there are tons of awesome itineraries to choose from across a number of cruise lines and ships. Whether you want to cruise somewhere warm like the Caribbean or somewhere adventurous like Alaska, there is a cruise leaving soon which suits your needs!

Here’s a deal from our friends at Holland America Line that you won’t want to miss out on!

Cruise Deal of the Week

Holland America Line is getting ready to sail again and this is one Caribbean itinerary you won’t want to miss. Leaving from Fort Lauderdale on November 28, 2021, Nieuw Statendam will sail a 7-day itinerary with calls on the Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and their private island resort Half Moon Cay. Half Moon Cay consistently ranks among the top private island resorts in the Caribbeans, including Porthole Cruise Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards and Editor’s Choice Awards. The 700-acre island has evolved over the past two decades to include incredible beaches, two-story villas and private cabanas, dining venues like Lobster Shack, a children’s waterpark and a number of unique shore excursions. The cruise line has been sailing to the island for the past 25 years and our readers love the experience!

Inside rooms start at just $699 and you can snag some great perks if you book soon like up to $1,700 cash back and up to $150 in onboard spending! If you’re itching to get back on the water, this cruise from Holland America Line is waiting!