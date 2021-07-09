Cruise Deal of the Week – July 9, 2021

It was a big week in the cruise industry as major cruise lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean embarked ships from U.S. ports for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Things are also heating up elsewhere across the industry as MSC Cruises announced plans for a new terminal at PortMiami slated for completion in late 2023 and the CDC was dealt a fatal blow by U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday who denied the agency’s request to keep their Conditional Sail Order in place.

As of now, it looks like cruising is all systems go, so grab your suitcase and start packing! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

Alaskan Inside Passage Cruise Itinerary

Sailing from Seattle, Washington in August and September, Princess Cruises Majestic Princess will cruise North through the Inside Passage on a vacation you won’t want to miss out on! The ship stops at all your favorite Alaskan ports like Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Ketchikan with two sea days in between. Princess has some really unbelievable savings on all staterooms, but you can hop onboard in an inside stateroom for as little as $679. There are a bunch of sail dates to choose from and the prices vary, but they’re all pretty affordable! If you want to upgrade to a balcony room, it’s only going to cost you a few hundred more for spectacular views of the Alaskan wilderness right from the comfort of your private balcony.

Princess Cruises is offering some added value to go along with the price of the ticket like up tot $1,700 in onboard credit, free gratuities, free drinks and free wifi so you can share all your incredible photos and memories with your friends and family back home. Military members can also get an extra $250 in onboard credit!

See you on board!