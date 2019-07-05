Cruise Deal of the Week – July 5, 2019

When the hotdogs have all been eaten and the sparklers all burned out, the thought of going back to work after a fun-filled 4th of July weekend is nothing short of depressing. However, our friends across the pond at Cunard Line know how much American’s love our Independence Day and they’ve got a pretty awesome deal going right now in honor of the red, white and blue.

Cunard’s Independence Day Sale

From now until July 8th, sailings on Cunard’s famous ships are reduced as low as $649 and gratuities are included. The best part? A $100 deposit is all it takes to book your next great cruise vacation to places like New England, the Caribbean, Alaska and more. Cruise from iconic ports like New York City, Southhampton, Quebec, Vancouver and more.

Transatlantic crossings are a huge part of Cunard’s itineraries and make a fantastic vacation for those looking to experience the peace and serenity of the open sea. The deal can be found on Cunard’s website so check it out today! The deal runs through July 8th so don’t hesitate to book your next cruise vacation.